Lyon Co. Sheriff writes ‘Twas The Night Before Chiefsmas

The Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl has been a lifelong dream for some. For many, it’s even being listed as a self-proclaimed holiday.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope is treating it like it’s Christmas, but calling it Chiefsmas.

He’s so filled with Chiefsmas joy, he even wrote a poem, that some may kind of recognize:

‘Twas The Night Before Chiefsmas by Lyon County Kansas Sheriff Jeff Cope

It was the night before Chiefsmas and all through the land everyone knew the big game was at hand.

The Chiefs flags were hung on the houses with care, with hopes that the Lombardi would soon be there!

Chief’s fans were all nestled snug in their beds, while visions of touchdowns danced in their heads.

The 49er’s in their kerchiefs and the coach in his cap had just settled down for a long Miami nap.

When out on the field there arose such a clatter, they sprang from their beds to see what was the matter.

With their wandering eyes what did they see, it was the offensive line and Travis Kelce.

With Andy Reid, so lively and quick, they knew in a moment it was the opening kick!

More rapid than Cheetah his players they came, and he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name;

Now Matieu! Now, Kelce!

Now, Colquitt and Jones!

On, Hill! On Watkins! On, Robinson and Mahomes!

To the back of the of the end zone ! To the top of the wall!

Now score away! Score away! Score away all!"

So up to the score board the points they flew, all coming from the Kansas City Crew!

When the games over, they gave out a scream, the Chiefs are crowned the Champion Team!!!