Machinists Union confirms positive COVID-19 case at Textron Aviation

In a letter to union members Thursday, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Textron Aviation in Wichita.

In the letter, Union President Cornell Bear said the company and the union "are doing everything necessary to assure the safety of everyone directly and indirectly involved and will keep you all posted of any new developments regarding anymore findings."

Beard included a reminder that the United Way offers free COVID-19 testing. If interested, call 211. The free testing through Sedgwick County is one option among several local- free, mobile testing sites.