Macy’s worker shot in Atlanta mall robbery

Police are searching for two suspects after a brazen robbery ended in a shooting at a popular Atlanta mall on Saturday.

The two suspects are between 5'5 and 5'10 in height. One wore a cream black and yellow hoodie and the other was in a light color hoodie. (Source: Atlanta Police Department/WGCL/CNN)

It happened in a parking deck at Lenox Square Mall.

The woman, who was shot in the stomach, flagged down a mall security guard. She said the two males were trying to take her things and car keys before shooting her.

Police said the woman is okay and has been released from the hospital.

Just last weekend, one person was wounded in a shooting at Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall.

