Mahomes hopes to spend his entire career in Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes has made it clear, he wants to stay with the Chiefs his entire career.

In a Wednesday morning news conference from Miami, he told reporters that the people are the reason he wants to stay.

“It was the people,” said Mahomes. “The people are what really drew me to Kansas City. I hope to play there the rest of my career.”

Mahomes was drafted by KC in 2017 after playing for Texas Tech. His start with the Chiefs was playing backup to Alex Smith. Even as a backup QB at the time, he says the people welcomed him with open arms.

“Just the people and how they accept you. How they care about you more as a person then they do as a player. And how much passion they have for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s special and it’s somewhere I want to be for the rest of my career.”

He is currently under a 4-year contract with the Chiefs. His contract is up after the 2020 season, but sports experts say the Chiefs will more than likely offer him an extension after this season.