Maize HS students recognized nationally for in-depth article on vaping

Maize High School students Abby McCoy and Ryann Redinger are finalists for the National Scholastic Press Association's News Story of the Year. Their investigative, in-depth story on Juul products and teen usage of e-cigarettes is one of 10 finalists from student publications across the U.S.

McCoy says she and Redinger wanted to dig deeper into the issue after several students in Maize received suspensions for using Juul products at the beginning of last school year.

The students' article examines the connection between high school students and vaping. The recognition for McCoy and Redinger's work marks the first time in nine years a piece written by Maize High School students is up for the National Scholastic Press Association nomination.

Since the article's publication, there have been numerous wrongful-death lawsuits against Juul.

McCoy says her and Redinger's article and others like it show the power of journalism.

"I think as journalists, we have a responsibility to talk about the things going on at our school, even if it's controversial or not something we want to talk about," she says. "We thought it was news we had to report, so we did."

Fellow Maize High School student Sam Bartlett also received a nomination from the National Scholastic Press Association for Sports Action Photo of the Year.

The announcement of national award winners comes with the National High School Journalism Convention set for the end of November in Washington, D.C.