Maize High School sets graduation for July 24

Seniors at Maize High School are tentatively set to walk across the stage on Friday, July 24.

Dr. Chris Botts, the school's principal, made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

The graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at Hartman Arena in accordance with the "future recommendations by the CDC and KDHE," said Dr. Botts.

He said over 90 percent of the seniors wanted to have graduation before August.