Maize South soccer player suffers concussion, seizure during game

Maize South's Raul Gerhardus takes a hard hit to the head during Tuesday night's game against Andover Central.

The fall resulted in a concussion.

"After he hit the ground he had a seizure," said Rey Ramirez, the team's head coach.

School staff and emergency crews surround him as players and fans emotionally watch.

"It's a very tough situation, especially seeing someone you love and care about."

Raul is the team's all time leading goal scorer. Maize South was playing an undefeated team, but even their opponents came over to offer support to Raul's teammates.

Ramirez says Raul still wanted to stay after getting hurt.

"Sorry, no Raul, we have bigger things to worry about right now," said Ramirez.

Ramirez says Raul even called from the hospital during the second half. That's where doctors told him he wouldn't have any long term damage.

Dr. Andrew Porter with Ascension Via Christi Sports Medicine says seizures can mean a more severe concussion. He says if any athlete feels like they might have one, to speak up. He says in most cases, the sooner you get treatment, the sooner you can get back out there.

"You only have one brain, take care of it, and get treatment that it requires to heal," said Dr. Porter.

As for Raul, Ramirez says doctors will decide when he can get back on the field.

Dr. Porter says it can actually take younger people longer to heal because there their brain is still developing.

Maize South lost that game 2-1, but Ramirez says they are just glad Raul will be ok. The team wanted to thank everyone in the soccer community for the kind messages and support.

