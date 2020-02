A manufacturing company plans to invest more than $20 million in a new building and machinery to grow the company's footprint in Maize.

Reiloy USA says with the expansion comes plans to grow to more than 100 employees in the next few years.

The company already has a facility at the Maize Industrial Park and currently employs 68 people.

Reiloy plans to hire an additional 39 people over the next five years.