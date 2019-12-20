Maize man sentenced to life in prison for molesting two 10-year-old girls

A Maize man was sentenced on Friday for molesting two girls in the Sedgwick County area over a period of four years.

Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Gene Cusick, 51 of Maize, to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years.

Cusick pled guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a

child on October 28.

Between August of 2014 and October of 2018, Cusick molested two girls, both around the age of 10.

One of the girls told her mother what Cusick had done when he watched her while the parents were at work. The child disclosed the crime after the family moved out of state.

The second young girl told her mother about being sexually assaulted by Cusick when he watched her at his home in Maize.

In each case, Cusick connected with the parents by telling them his 10-year-old daughter died in a go-cart crash. Detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit investigated the claim and found it to be false.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Brown also ordered lifetime parole for Cusick when he’s released from prison which includes electronic monitoring and registration as a sex offender.