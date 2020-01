Maize police ask for help in the search for an 83-year-old man with dementia, last seen Friday evening in the city.

Police describe George Hodson Sr. as standing about 5'0 and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen on foot in the area of 500 South Longbranch (in Maize) wearing a red and white plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans, police say.

If you see him, call 911.