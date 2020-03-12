Major weather maker moves through on Friday and Saturday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will move through the state today ushering in cooler weather for Kansas.

Winds will switch to the north and become gusty at times, otherwise we’re in for a mix of sun and clouds along with highs mostly in the 60s.

The cold air will continue to ooze into the state tonight and Friday and as a storm system heads our way, the stage will be set for wintry weather across north and west Kansas.

Snow accumulation and tricky travel are expected in that part of the state while areas farther south and east (including Wichita) will see rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder.

After a colder, but otherwise quiet weekend, several more weather makers are headed our way next week. With fluctuating temperatures, some spots will witness rain and thunder while other areas see snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S/N 15-25g. High: 70.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Breezy with rain late in the day. Wind: E 10-20g. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Rain with rumbles of thunder. Wind: E 10-20g. Low: 37.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 36. Rain, mainly in the morning; breezy.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 43. Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 60. Low: 45. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/thunder.

Tue: High: 54. Low: 46. Cloudy

Wed: High: 62. Low: 50. Mostly cloudy; chance of rain.