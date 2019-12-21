Make-A-Wish helps girl's dream come true

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted a lot of wishes over the years.

On Saturday, they helped Samantha Martinez with a very unique wish. She didn't want a trip of a lifetime, but a lifetime with a perfect smile.

So, the local Make-A-Wish made it happen at Trimmell and Anders Orthodonics.

"It was to get braces because I want straight teeth and to want something you kinda need something and I needed braces," said Martinez.

"Instead of picking a trip or anything like that, she got braces so that way she has straight teeth for when she gets older," said Ali Nittler, Make-A-Wish.

The foundation grants children with critical illnesses across the U.S a wish on average every 34 minutes.

