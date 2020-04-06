Making face masks at home? Experts weigh in on what materials work best

Whether or not you know how to sew, the Center for Disease Control recently posted instructions on how to make masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

With homemade mask-making, people use a variety of materials. Some use cotton fabric, t-shirts, or even coffee filters. How effective are they?

Researchers locally and across the country have been working to answer that question. From testing, four materials stick our when it comes to filtering out particles: HEPA-certified furnace filters, vacuum-cleaner bags, 600-thread-count pillowcases and fabrics similar to flannel.

Stacked coffee filters also performed well in testing. Scarves and bandannas offered little protection, researchers say.

If you're unsure whether a material might make a good mask, researchers advise holding it up to a light. If the light passes through easily where you can actually see the fibers, it's not a good choice.

With that said, layering a material will help. The 600-thread-count pillowcases, when doubled over, filter out 22 percent of small particles, testing shows. Folded over again, that number increases to 60 percent.

A single coffee filter only offered minimal protection, testing shows, But three stacked together filtered out 40 to 50 percent of small particles. The catch though, is that the filters aren't very breathable.

Experts say a material isn't a good choice if using it for a mask makes it difficult to breathe. However, while some materials work much better than others, they say any face covering is better than nothing.

The CDC recommendation for people to wear masks outside their home is to keep infected people who may not know they're infected with COVID-19 from unknowingly spreading the virus.

