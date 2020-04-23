Malfunction caused siren to go off in southeast Wichita

Sedgwick County says an outdoor warning device sounded Thursday morning in southeast Wichita.

Initially, the county said the siren belonged to the McConnell Air Force Base, but after further investigation it was determined otherwise. The siren that sounded belonged to Sedgwick County and was a malfunction.

The Sedgwick County Emergency Management will be calibrating and testing the outdoor warning siren at Eastwood and Fabrique near Kellogg and Woodlawn, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Several soundings of the siren will be needed to properly calibrate the onboard sensors.