Man, 2 children rescued from Hutchinson apartment fire

The Hutchinson Fire Department says credits an aggressive interior attack on a Monday afternoon apartment fire for helping search crews find and rescue a man and two children. All three escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 4:32 p.m. Monday, the Hutchinson Fire Department says crews responded to the report of an appliance fire in the 300 block of East 1st Street.

"While en route, dispatch received more information and upgraded the call to an apartment fire," the fire department says. "initial crews arrived on scene and found black smoke pushing from a second-story apartment and transmitted a working fire."

With the aggressive interior attack, first-responding crews made a request for a second alarm.

The Hutchinson Fire Department reports extensive fire damage to the apartment where the blaze began, as well as smoke and water damage to four other units in the building.

The American Red Cross responded to assist families displaced by the fire with funding shelter "and any needs they may have," the fire department says.

Also assisting on the call were Reno County EMS, Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County Emergency Management, Hutchinson Street Department, Kansas Gas Service, Evergy and Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Communications.