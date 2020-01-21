Man charged in 2016 Harvey County triple murder enters guilty plea

A man accused in an October 2016 triple murder in Harvey County pleads guilty to four felonies, avoiding the death penalty in a plea deal that calls for almost 40 years in prison.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder Tuesday confirms 39-year-old Jereme Nelson took a plea on Jan. 10 on felony charges of intentional second-degree murder, reckless second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary.

Prior to entering the plea deal, Nelson was charged with capital murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Nelson faces sentencing on Feb. 3.

"All sentences will run consecutively to each other for a total of 468 months (39 years) in prison," Yoder says.

Also charged in the case, Myrta Rangel in July 2018,

pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges.

Prosecutors say Rangel gave a handgun to Jereme Nelson because he was going to a home to collect a drug debt.

They say Nelson ended up killing all three victims at the house.

Nelson and Rangel were arrested in January 2017 in or near Rosarito, Mexico, by Mexicans authorities. They were turned over to U.S. authorities and spent time in a southern California jail before being extradited back to Harvey County.