Man accused of raping teen he met on dating app

Wichita police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a teenager last weekend.

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday (March 21), officers responded to a report of a rape in the 9000 block of west Kellogg.

Police say an 18-year-old girl reported meeting the suspect, 38-year-old Lyle McClanahan, on a dating app.

The victim told police that the suspect picked her up and took her to a separate location where she was sexually assaulted.

McClanahan was arrested one count of rape, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

The case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, who charged McClanahan.