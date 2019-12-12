Man accused of robbing QuikTrip in south Wichita

Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday.

Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a strong-armed robbery call at the QuikTrip in the 1500 block of south Seneca.

When officers arrived, an employee said a man entered the store, went behind the counter, and stole cash from the register. According to police, an employee was battered but not hurt.

They say the man then fled the business in a silver Chrysler 300. They found him in the 1800 block of south McLean.

The suspect, identified as Tyrone Thompson, was arrested without incident. He faces charges of domestic violence and robbery.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.