Man admits offering money and marijuana for child porn

A 21-year-old Kansas man has admitted to offering marijuana and money to young girls in exchange for child pornography.

Austin Ballew, of Cherryvale, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of sexually exploiting a child and three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. In exchange for his plea, seven other charges were dismissed.

Federal prosecutors say Ballew used Facebook to offer teenage girls in southeast and south-central Kansas marijuana and money to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves.

He then threatened to make the videos public if the girls stopped cooperating. He will be sentenced March 23.

