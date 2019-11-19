Man advocating for cannabis legalization nationwide makes stop in Haysville

A man who legally changed his name to "Four Twenty Jim" makes a stop in Haysville as part of his nationwide advocating for the legalization of cannabis.

Jim says his fight is not focused on legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, but rather to keep cannabis and hemp unprocessed in their regular, natural form and available for health-related uses.

Since March 2014, Jim has traveled to 31 states in the decorated van he's named "The Cannabus." Jim also wants people facing prison sentences for marijuana possession to be set free and for their criminal records to be cleared.

"I hate the word, 'decriminalization.' 'Decriminalization' to me means that I'm not doing anything criminalized. Well, why'd you take my pot and give me a fine? It's about money to gain and putting people in prison," Jim says. "(Cannabis is) a God-given herb."