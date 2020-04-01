WPD: Man arrested after firing shotgun at woman, children in S. Wichita

Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a woman and her two children during a disturbance Tuesday in south Wichita.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance with shots fired at a home in the 1000 block of south Laura.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a 28-year-old woman a couple blocks away from the home. She told officers that she was inside of the home with her sons, 1 and 7, when her boyfriend got home intoxicated and upset at wanting to find paperwork inside the home.

During the disturbance, police say the suspect, 31-year-old Juan Villasenor, fired a shotgun towards her and the children twice and made verbal threats. None of them were hurt.

Police say the victim then left the home with the children and called 911. Villasenor also left the residence in a vehicle, but was located by officers driving in the area of Pawnee and Washington.

Villasenor was arrested on one count of aggravated assault – domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of child endangerment, and threats.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources:

• Sedgwick County, 911

• Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000

• YWCA Women’s Crisis Center, 263-2313

• Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-0185

• StepStone, 265-1611

• Women’s Initiative Network, 262-3960

•The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233