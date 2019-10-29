Man arrested after chase through downtown Wichita

A man is in custody on warrants after police say he ran from them this morning. That led to a chase in downtown Wichita.

We took a call from one woman who says the lights and police activity woke her up.

A lieutenant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office tells us deputies found a man wanted on robbery warrants early this morning. They tried to confront him, but he took off in a car.

Deputies chased him to Third and Fern, where the man got out and tried to run. Deputies caught up with him and arrested him.

The lieutenant tells us the man suffered a knee injury, so he was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.

No one else was hurt.

