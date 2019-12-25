Man arrested after drugs, guns found during traffic stop

Hutchinson police arrested a man after drugs and guns were found during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.

Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department Repeat Offender Unit seized approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, distribution amounts of marijuana, oxycodone, and synthetic drugs.

Two firearms and more than $3000.00 in case were also found inside the vehicle.

Police say David A. Gardner was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to Distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to ingest/introduce to the human body.