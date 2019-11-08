Man arrested after police chase, crash in south Wichita

A man was arrested Thursday morning after a police chase and crash in south Wichita.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers tried pulling over a maroon Ford Crown Victoria at Pawnee and Roseberry.

Police say the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

"The pursuit was terminated, but the driver continued to travel, driving erratically," said Officer Kevin Wheeler.

Police say the suspect then drove north onto Edgemoor from E. Mt. Vernon and collided with a black Dodge Caravan at Harry and Edgemoor. The van spun and hit a black Kia Rio.

The suspect ran away but was apprehended by officers.

Investigators say a 28-year-old woman and three children inside the van were not hurt in the crash. An 84-year-old and a 69-year-old man inside the Rio sustained only minor injuries.

The suspect, Tristen Plummer, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and traffic violations. A 24-year-old passenger was booked for outstanding warrants.