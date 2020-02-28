Man arrested after 'taking a chair' to Sedgwick County Commissioner's car

Wichita police arrested a man on Friday for damaging a Sedgwick County Commissioner's car.

Kelly Arnold, the former chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party, posted pictures of the damage on his Facebook page.

He said he was at the Sedgwick County Courthouse when he heard "a few bangs" outside his office.

Arnold said when he looked outside he saw a man taking a chair to Commissioner Dennis's car.

"No he didn't know who's car he was going to town on. Just having a bad day I guess," said Arnold.

Police arrested the man. No one was hurt.