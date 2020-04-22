Man arrested after threatening girlfriend with knife, jumping out window at N. Wichita home

A man who jumped out of a window in an attempt to flee from police and tased by an officer before his arrest, faces several charges in connection with a disturbance involving a threat at a north Wichita home.

Wichita police say officers arrested 54-year-old Horace Gwyn, of Wichita, on charges of rape, aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery, battery of a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

It started about 5 a.m. Wednesday with Wichita police officers responding to an unknown call for police at a home in the 3000 block of North Porter.

"Upon arrival, officers heard a disturbance inside the home and, through a window, observed Gwyn holding his girlfriend hostage with a knife to her throat, threatening to harm her if police entered," the Wichita Police Department says.

Officers spoke with Gwyn through a window in an effort to deescalate the situation. They heard the girlfriend scream and forced entry into the home, thinking Gwyn was injuring the woman.

"Gwyn released his girlfriend and jumped out of a window in an attempt to flee, but was arrested after being tased by an officer on the scene," police say.

Police say Gwyn was not injured. They say the girlfriend had minor cuts to her neck and chest from the knife Gwyn held to her.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office," police say.

The WPD also shares resources for people impacted by domestic violence to get help they need. These include:

• Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

• Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;

• Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;

• StepStone, 265-1611; or

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

"The resources remain open and operational during the current pandemic," police say.