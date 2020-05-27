Man arrested in Wichita shooting from 2018

A man wanted for a 2018 murder is now in jail.

27-year-old Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas was arrested in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, then extradited to the Sedgwick County.

Caballeros-Yescas was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary stemming from a July 2018 shooting that killed 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found Mojica with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.

After an investigation, officers found out that Caballeros-Yescas and Mojica were in a dating relationship. Police say Caballeros-Yescas showed up at her home off of west 17th Street where he shot her multiple times and then fled the scene.