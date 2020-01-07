Man arrested for murder in Dec. shooting that killed Wichita teen

The Wichita Police Department says officers found and arrested a man last week in Warr Acres, Okla. in connection with the Dec. 2 shooting that killed 19-year-old Sony Brown, of Wichita.

Police say 25-year-old Terrance Johnson was extradited back to Wichita Tuesday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder.

At about 2:50 a.m. Dec. 2, police say officers responded to a shooting call at the 511 Club at 511 North West Street in Wichita..

"Upon arrival, officers located Brown with a gunshot wound," Wichita police say. "She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries."

Police say the investigation revealed a disturbance between Johnson and another man led up to the shooting. They say Johnson fired multiple shots which struck Brown "who (they) believe was an unintended and uninvolved victim."

Investigators learned of Johnson's involvement in the shooting, leading officers to finding and arresting him in Oklahoma.

"This was not a random incident, and the case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office," Wichita police say.