Man arrested for murder in deadly SE Wichita shooting in November

The Wichita Police Department makes an arrest in connection with a November deadly shooting in southeast Wichita.

The department says officers arrested 45-year-old William Gray, of Wichita, for first-degree murder in the Nov. 17 death of 51-year-old James Storey.

Police say at about 6:45 p.m. Nov. 17, officers responded to a drive-by shooting call in a parking lot in the 2000 block of South Rock Road. When officers arrived, they found Story in the driver's seat of a pickup with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

"The investigation revealed a black Dodge Ram being driven by Gray parked next to Storey's vehicle, left for a short time and then returned," police say. "Upon returning, Gray fired multiple shots at Storey's driver's side window, striking him."

The WPD says police contacted Gray Tuesday (Dec. 31) and arrested him without incident. Police say Gray and Storey knew one another and this as not a random crime.