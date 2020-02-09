Man arrested in connection to November murder

Ricky Chavez was arrested Friday on first degree murder charges in connection to the November homicide of 72-year-old Raymond Koob Jr. of Wichita.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on November 3rd, officers responded to a death call at a residence in the 1300 block of South Greenwood.

Upon arrival,m officers contacted a 52-year-old female who reported arriving at the home to check on Koob and finding him unresponsive inside.

Koob was pronounced dead on the scene and had injuries to his body.

The Wichita Police Department says the case was recently charged by the District Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued.