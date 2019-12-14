Man arrested after moped driver killed in Lawrence

Lawrence police have arrested 43-year-old Eric Lee Paeth Friday on chargers of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

The arrest comes after LPD finished an investigation into the wreck that killed 24-year-old Lawrence resident Elizabeth Ann Allen on August 20th.

LPD says Allen was fatally injured after the moped she was riding was hit by a pickup truck, driven by Paeth, in the 2700 block of Haskell Ave.

A forensic laboratory report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation revealed that Spaeth had a blood alcohol level of .205, over double the legal limit, at the time of the wreck.