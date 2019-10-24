Man arrested in connection with string of armed robberies

Wichita police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a string of armed robberies over the last few months.

Police say Darren Green was identified as a suspect in the robberies. He was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.

Green faces six counts of armed robbery, stemming from armed robberies beginning in July.

▪️ On July 8, employees at Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint.

▪️ On Aug. 28, an employee at Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint.

▪️ On Aug. 29, an employee at Domino’s Pizza, 2047 W. 21st Street North, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint.

▪️ On Oct. 20, employees at the Money Center inside of Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Rd., reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint.

▪️ On Oct. 21, an employee at Check into Cash, 2424 S. Seneca, reported an unknown suspect attempting to rob the business at gunpoint.

▪️ On Oct. 21, employees at Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported in these incidents.

Investigators say the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.