Man arrested on burglary, other charges

A man is under arrest on several charges after a burglary in east Wichita Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call in the 3700 block of E. Kellogg at around 10:45 a.m.

When they got there, officers talked with a 26-year-old woman who says she got home and saw a man going through a vehicle in her driveway, and another man by her shed.

The woman says both of them took off on foot. She says there were things missing from the vehicle and garage, and there was evidence that things in her home had been moved and gone through.

A short time later, officers found 30-year-old Raymond Polo of Wichita. Officers found stolen items and property belonging to Polo in the area where he was arrested.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Wichita Police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.