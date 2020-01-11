Man arrested on child abuse, drug charges after infant seriously injured in NW Wichita

Police have arrested a man on child abuse and drug charges after a nine-month old infant was seriously injured Friday in northwest Wichita.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of West 13th street North along with Fire and EMS.

When officers arrived, they found a nine-month-old baby girl with serious injuries.

Police contacted witnesses and reviewed evidence that led to the arrest of 25-year-old Brietan Rader for child abuse, child endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, cultivation of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, officers discovered a marijuana grow operation inside the apartment.

Police say two boys, six and two, were also placed in police protective custody.

Investigators say the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.