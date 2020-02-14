Man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping after fight in Walmart parking lot

Wichita police arrested a man on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping after a fight in a Walmart parking lot led to a chase.

Police say around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, 43-year-old Carlton Albertson met with a woman at the Walmart on west Kellogg to exchange property.

Witnesses told police that Albertson grabbed the woman by the hair and forced her in an SUV.

Friends who were with the woman chased after him in a pontiac which ended in a crash near Pawnee and Vine.

Albertson let the woman out at a business on south Seneca.

Police say they tried to chase Albertson at least twice, but he fled. Officers caught up with him after the second chase and arrested him.

Albertson was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery domestic violence, kidnapping, flee and elude and a KDOC warrant.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

