Man arrested, woman hospitalized after morning chase, crash in Andover

Andover police arrested a man Thursday morning following a burglary report, chase, and crash that sent him and woman to the hospital.

Police say around 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Cloud Ridge Apartments located at 217 W. 3rd street on the report of a possible burglary in progress. The suspects were in a dark green Chrysler 300.

When they arrived, the officers saw the apartment’s maintenance worker had the driveway blocked with his truck and was pointing at the suspect vehicle which then drove over the grass on to 3rd Street and sped off.

Officers chased the car westbound on 3rd Street, south on Lakeside Drive, then south on 159th where the vehicle lost its front passenger side tire. The vehicle continued south on 159th, across US HWY 54, and then onto Brookhaven where the vehicle lost control on the curve, leaving the road and striking a tree.

The driver, 24-year-old Lucas Tullis of Wichita, was taken into custody as he tried to escape through the car's sunroof. The passenger, a 27-year old woman out of Wichita, opened the car door and fell to the ground. Both Tullis and the passenger were taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment. The woman remains hospitalized. Tullis was released and taken back to Andover.

Investigator's learned the car was stolen out of Bentley, Kansas.

Following his interview, Tullis was booked into the Butler County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal possession of a weapon and felony evade and elude. Charges against the woman are pending.