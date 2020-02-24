Man arrested, woman seriously injured after dog attack in Hutchinson

An injured woman is hospitalized, a man arrested and a dog shot after Monday afternoon dog attack in Hutchinson. Hutchinson police say officers responded to a report of a dog attacking a woman at about 1:38 p.m. in front of a home in the 400 block of East Avenue A.

"Officers provided first aid to a 55-year-old female who had significant injuries to both of her legs," police say.

Police say one of the two dogs involved charged officers and one of the officers shot the charging dog, injuring it.

The woman received treatment for her injuries at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Police arrested 21-year-old Ismael Rojas, who lives at the home where the attack happened, and booked him into the Reno County jail on one count of aggravated battery.

The Hutchinson Animal Shelter took the two dogs involved into custody, police say.