KS man charged in autopsy scheme barred from offering COVID-19-related services

A Johnson County man already facing at least a temporary ban from conducting autopsies in Kansas, is now also temporarily barred by court order from offering services related to COVID-19 while a lawsuit against him is pending, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says.

Shawn Parcells, who some label a con artist, is accused of taking thousands of dollars from grieving families and never giving them the answers he promised. This led to criminal charges and the pending lawsuit.

Schmidt says Parcells recently began a new deceptive venture into offering testing for COVID-19.

"During a telephone hearing last week, the court found that Parcells had formed new businesses and websites, including social media, that offered consulting services for coronavirus and COVID-19, which amounted to deceptive or unconscionable misrepresentations in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act," Schmidt says. "Parcells was offering to enter homes and businesses, perform swabs for purported coronavirus testing and examine deceased persons to determine if they were positive for COVID-19. Parcells was quoted in media reports stating he had been contacted by two families in New York for COVID-19 testing on deceased family."

The ongoing civil lawsuit filed by Schmidt accuses Parcells of 14 violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

"The petition alleges Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to complete them in accordance with Kansas law," Schmidt says. "Additionally, the petition alleges he performed autopsies without the presence or supervision of a licensed pathologist. "...In addition to expanding the temporary restraining order to cover services and solicitations by Parcells related to COVID-19, (Tuesday's) order also finds Parcells in contempt of court for violating the existing restraining order. It is the third time during the civil litigation Parcells has been found in contempt of court."

Schmidt says separate criminal charges he filed against Parcells are pending in Wabaunsee County District Court.