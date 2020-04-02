Man breaks into Wichita family's garage, steals items, defecates into plastic bag

A northeast Wichita family being stuck at home wasn't enough to deter a brazen thief who took time from stealing from them to answer nature's call inside their garage.

The couple woke up in their Tallgrass East home Thursday morning to find that someone had stolen items from their garage. Upon this discovery, they went to their Ring doorbell camera to see what happened. They say the footage was shocking.

The camera clearly shows a man opening the family's garage door early Thursday morning, stealing several items including tools, and at one point, taking a plastic bag, squatting over it and defecating inside of it before leaving the property. The video shows he did not leave the bag behind.

The couple says the security footage shows the man parking his car on their driveway at about 5:30 a.m. He proceeded to look inside two trucks parked on the driveway. One of the vehicles was unlocked and had a garage-door opener inside. This is how the thief gained access to the garage without causing extensive damage. Once inside, he began to ransack the space.

He found the plastic bag, walking to a corner of the garage. Amy Keller says she's surprised the thief was able to do all that he did so calmly in a brightly-lite driveway and garage.

"We were shocked. I mean, we were violated to such an extreme and then he defecates in our garage. I mean, I don't know. That's pretty shocking," Keller says.

Keller says her family is working with Wichita police to identify the thief. She says not long after he left her family's home, she learned another homeowner spotted the man walking suspiciously around his house. The homeowner followed the man and took down the license-place number of the car he was driving.

Keller and her family are now working to better secure their home. Anyone with information about the early-Thursday-morning break-in or the man caught on camera should call Wichita police.