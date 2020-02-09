Man cashes in 401K, life savings for his dog’s surgery

A California man is cashing in his life savings to try to save his dog's life.

Jason Garrett says his 12-year-old mini Schnauzer Lola has a life-threatening heart condition.

“We had an episode in November where she came back from a walk and she fainted,” said Garrett. “She has an enlarged heart because she has a damaged, what’s called a mitral valve.”

He said Lola, a certified therapy dog, has saved his life countless times.

“I suffer from severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola,” Garrett said.

Garrett said a new open-heart surgery, pioneered by Japanese doctor Masami Uechi, has given him hope.

“It’s about $45,000,” Garret said. “I’ve already cashed out my 401(k) and using every penny of my savings. And I’m also looking into selling my car if need be.”

Garrett said the surgery is scheduled for this summer in Florida.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with surgery and travel expenses.