Man charged for exposing genitalia, fondling himself in downtown Wichita

Wichita police arrest a 27-year-old man accused of parking a truck in the street, exposing his genitalia and fondling himself before driving away from the scene in downtown Wichita.

It happened a little before 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 400 block of East 3rd Street and was reported last Thursday morning, police say. The Wichita Police Department arrested Jordan Richardson, of Wichita, for lewd and lascivious behavior.

"Richardson has since been charged by the City of Wichita Prosecutor's Office for the crime, police say.

They say at about 10:30 a.m. last Thursday (Feb. 20), a citizen contacted a WPD officer about an employee at a business who witnessed lewd behavior by Richardson, a registered sex offender.

They say a 32-year-old woman was working outside of the business when she saw Richardson park his white pickup in the street, expose and fondle himself before driving away.