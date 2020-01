A Wichita man made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being connected to a deadly shooting in November.

William Gray is charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Storey.

Storey was found in a pick-up truck with multiple gunshot wounds on November 17. He died at the scene.

Investigators say Gray and Storey knew one another and this was not a random crime.

Police contacted Gray on Tuesday and arrested him without incident.

His bond is set at $500,000.