Man accused of strangling woman, charged with attempted murder

Wichita police have charged a 38-year-old man for attempted murder after a domestic violence incident last Thursday.

At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance at a home in the 1400 block of north Hillside.

When officers arrived, a 22-year-old woman told officers that she'd been strangled with an object to the point of unconsciousness.

Through the investigation, officers found the victim's injuries to be consistent with her being strangled.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anthony Peete was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on aggravated battery- domestic violence charges. After the case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, he was charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say Peete's been previously arrested and convicted on charges that include aggravated assault, forgery, and identity theft.