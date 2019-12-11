Man charged with first-degree in SE Wichita shooting

A man accused in a deadly shooting in south Wichita appeared in a Sedgwick County Courtroom via closed-circuit television on Wednesday.

Chevy Jones, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robert Junior.

Other charges against Jones include aggravated against a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to property and domestic battery.

A neighbor found Junior with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home in the 8500 block of E. Parkmont on Dec. 3. He died on the scene.

Police arrested Jones three days later following a chase in which he rammed a police vehicle, ran from officers then swallowed drugs. He was treated at a local hospital then arrested.

Jones is being held on $300,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 26.