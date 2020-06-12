Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed Wichita radio personality Don Hall

The man arrested after the April 29 southeast Wichita crash that killed Wichita radio personality Don Hall faces a formal charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office announced the formal charge against 43-year-old Ray Watkins Friday (June 12). After the April 29 crash, police arrested Watkins for second-degree murder.

The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. April 29. In response to the crash, police found 70-year-old Hall pinned in his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Police said they found alcohol and drugs in Watkins' vehicle and on his person and believed this to be a factor in the crash.

Watkins suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested without incident.