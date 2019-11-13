Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 15-year-old boy at McAdams Park

An 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in McAdams Park last week is charged with second-degree murder.

Malick Garrett made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Garrett is charged in the shooting death of Marion Wheaton.

Police say Wheaton was with two other teens were meeting up to fight another group of teens over an argument that started on social media.

On their way, Wheaton and his friends were approached by an SUV. They say a 15-year-old and Garrett got out of the vehicle and shots were fired.

Wheaton was struck in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died from the injury.

Garrett is being held on a $200,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 27.