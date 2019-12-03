Man claiming self defense in deadly SE Wichita shooting faces federal gun, drug charges

A Wichita man who says he killed another man in self-defense in an Oct. 18 deadly shooting, now faces federal charges.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 26-year-old Dalton Patterson Tuesday was indicted on federal firearm and drug charges.

Patterson "was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms by a user of a controlled substance," McAllister says.

Patterson shot and killed Charles Cunningham during a fight, police say. Police say Cunningham physically attacked Patterson and Patterson shot him.

The federal charges accuse Patterson of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on the day of the shooting. The indictment also accuses Patterson of unlawfully possessing a 9 mm Ruger handgun on Nov. 1 and a .380 caliber cobra handgun on Nov. 8, both while he was a user of a controlled substance.

If convicted of the federal charges, McAllister says Patterson could face a penalty of at least 10 years in prion on the drug charge, at least five years on the charge of "unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and up to 10 years on each count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances."