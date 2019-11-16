Man confessed to driving Pa. woman across the U.S. to Las Vegas and killing her, police say

Police say they arrested a man who told them he drove a woman from Pennsylvania to the Las Vegas desert and suffocated her.

Police say John Chapman lured Jamie Feden to the Las Vegas desert, where he suffocated her. (Source: Bethel Park Police/WPXI via CNN)

Even though he's facing multiple charges, he hasn't been charged in the death yet.

Neighbors who live along Timberidge Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania woke up to county detectives still on their street from the night before.

They were going in and out of Jamie Feden's home who hasn't been seen since September.

John Chapman was charged in her disappearance.

According to police, while Feden was missing, her family says someone reached out to them from her Facebook Messenger account, pretending to her. Police say Chapman was on the other end.

"I feel so sorry for them, and I just hope they do get that person, and I hope he gets what he deserves for that family because that is so wrong,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be named.

Feden was diagnosed with Vater syndrome, and police say that limits her mental capacity.

"She was a very loving type of a person, and I think she was taken advantage of by someone who was a predator,” said Chief Timothy O'Connor with Bethel Park Police.

Investigators say Chapman confessed to police that he drove Feden to Las Vegas to look at homes, then to the desert for a photo shoot.

The criminal complaint says Chapman bound Feden’s hands and feet with zip ties and then covered her nose and mouth with duct tape until she couldn’t breathe.

Investigators say Chapman told them she suffocated, and then he untied her, removed the tape and her clothing - leaving her there.

Chapman hasn't been charged with homicide.

“Any kind of homicide charges - that if it occurred in Nevada and if there was a body is found out there - would fall within their realm and they'd have to assume prosecution,” O’Connor said.

According to detectives in Las Vegas, they found a body that fits many of Feden’s unique characteristics, but the body hasn't been identified officially yet.

Chapman's family says he and Feden met at either a high school or college for students with special education needs.

They also say he's married.

His family thought he was going on a work trip when police say all of this happened.

Copyright 2019 WPXI, Cox via CNN. All rights reserved.