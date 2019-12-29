Man critically hurt after crashing into Spirit AeroSystems' fence

A man is critically hurt after crashing into a fence at Spirit AeroSystems early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at Spirit AeroSystems in the 3500 block of south Oliver.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle traveling southbound crossed the center line, went over the curb into some trees and struck a fence at Spirit.

Emergency crews transported the man to Wesley Medical Center in critical condition.

The sheriff's office did not say if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.