A 51-year-old man is critically injured after a workplace accident in southwest Wichita.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an accident at the Donham Recycling Facility in the 1600 block of south Hoover.

The investigation revealed an employee was dismantling a dock lift when he was struck by a spring, causing critical injuries to his head.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.